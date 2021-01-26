Cuban universities to create a logistics network





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) A considerable group of Cuban centers of higher education make up the University Network for the observation and dissemination of good logistics practices, recently approved for creation by the Ministry of Higher Education (MES).



The initiative aims to identify good practices in supply chains developed in Cuban and international companies applicable in the national environment and promote their dissemination, training and advice for their assimilation in the country's entities, according to the corresponding resolution accessed by the Cuban News Agency.



The list of its functions includes conducting periodic studies on the state of logistics and supply chains in the nation, collaboration with foreign universities, participation in scientific events, insertion in international networks and other ways.



In addition, the selection of efficient entities that are willing to serve as a training platform for professionals and technicians from other countries, the organization of exchanges and the establishment of a specialized website to promote the development of its personnel.



Also, the promotion of joint research, the organization of meetings to present experiences in this field, the participation of students from various careers, as well as the dissemination of approaches to production systems, supply chains and logistics so that they can be used in undergraduate and graduate programs.



The ministerial resolution in question, signed by its Minister, José Ramón Saborido Loidi, includes a management structure and designates the Universidad Tecnológica de La Habana José Antonio Echeverría (CUJAE) as the coordinating center for a period of five years.

The new organizational system also includes the universities of Artemisa, Matanzas, Cienfuegos Carlos Rafael Rodríguez, Central Marta Abreu de Las Villas, Holguín and Havana.



Also, the Agrarian University of Havana Fructuoso Rodríguez Pérez, the University of Oriente, the University of Sancti Spíritus José Martí Pérez and the University of Camagüey Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz.



Each of its rectors must appoint its representative in the University Network for the observation and dissemination of good logistic practices, whose constitution must have a virtual character, according to official indications due to the complex sanitary situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Its formation is closely related to the National Program of Logistics and Supply Chains, number 14 of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, directed by Doctor in Science José Antonio Acevedo Suárez, from the Technological University of Havana José Antonio Echeverría (CUJAE).