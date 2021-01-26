Cuban President Says only Hard Work can Overcome Covid 19 and Economic Slump





Sancti Spiritus, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for committed and hard work to overcome the complex situation of the country, currently under a Covid 19 spread and a difficult economic slump.



The Cuban head of state presided over a governmental session in this central Cuban province where he said three major challenges to face are the Covid 19 pandemic, the ongoing financial reordering and local production lows.



As to the current Covid 19 flare-up the president said that it was not only caused by incoming travelers but also by internal inefficient work particularly search for infected persons and their isolation.



The head of state insisted that the it is nonsense that the island continues to spend half its hard currency income in importing foodstuffs that can be locally produced. He recalled that the central province of Sancti Spiritus has conditions to keep advancing food production.



The head of state was accompanied by the second secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Jose Ramon Machado and by Prime Minister Ramon Marrero, as well as by other government officials.