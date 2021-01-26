Cuba for Inclusive Debate within UN Reforms





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent representative at the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso, called for inclusive, participatory and transparent debate as part of the reforms of the UN Security Council.



Cuba considers that the UN reform process must include all issues relevant to member categories, the veto, regional representation, and a widened security council along its working methods, as well as the relationship between the Security Council and the Geneal Assembly, the Cuban representative noted.



The Cuban diplomat backed the expansion of the UN Security Council both in the categories of permanent and non-permanent members which aims at rectifying the lack of representation of developing countries.



The UN expansion should include new permanent members at least two countries from Africa, now developing Asian nations and similar number of countries from Latin America and the Caribbean.