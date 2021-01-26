The COVID 19 Pandemic will Affect over Two Million LATAM Companies





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) The crisis caused by COVID 19 will force the close of 2.7 million companies in Latin America, said Alicia Barcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).



Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Barcena said that as a consequence of the pandemic the region will lose some 8.5 million jobs.



Inequity has marked the Latin American region. 54 percent of Latin American and Caribbean workers have no social protection, or access to public health services, Barcena said.



The Davos fórum was set up in 1971, since that year the entity was aimed at gathering world leaders to address major global challenges.