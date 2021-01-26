Cuban Doctors Nominated to Nobel Peace Prize in Venezuela





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) Venezuela’s Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity officially nominated the Cuban Internationalist Medical Contingent “Henry Reeve” to the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.



Cuban deputy health minister Regla Angulo made the announcement on her twitter account, while Cuban ambassador in the capital Caracas, Dagoberto Rodriguez, described the action as a nice gesture by the Venezuelan people, which join dozens of claims around the world requesting that the Cuban health professionals are awarded the Nobel Prize.



For some months now, an international campaign has been promoting the awarding of the Cuban doctors with the Nobel Peace Prize 2021, due to their humane assistance against COVID 19 in several countries of Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America.