Cuba advances in monitoring and reporting for the next ordinary session of its parliament



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Representatives of the standing committees of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba hold exchanges with several bodies of the country, with the aim of reviewing the process of auditing and accountability, for the next regular session of the 9th Legislature.



Among the institutions reviewed are the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH).



Following Article 108, paragraph q, of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, the National Assembly is responsible for exercising the highest supervision of the State bodies, a process that will be carried out for the first time since the approval of the new Magna Carta (2019), which corresponds initially to the Ministry of Construction.



The schedule for the processes, recently agreed under the leadership of Esteban Lazo, president of the Parliament, establishes a broad program of activities to be developed by the deputies during January to May, designed to guarantee the quality in the fulfillment of the legislative functions and to represent the interests of the nation.