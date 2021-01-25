Cuban medical brigade that worked in Belize returned home





HAVANA, Jan 25 (ACN) The brigade of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics that cooperated in Belize returned to Cuba, after more than nine months of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.



Through a video message, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, welcomed them to the homeland and acknowledged the exemplary work of the health professionals, who gave health coverage to all the public institutions of that sister nation.



The medical team was made up of 49 collaborators, who received training in the different services of the Belize Health System to contribute, along with its health personnel, to the fight against the pandemic.



Cuban professionals were in six regions of Belize, working in regional and community hospitals, as well as the Karl Heusner Memorial National Referral Hospital, the Belize Central Laboratory and the National Maintenance Workshop, as part of the multidisciplinary teams.



During these months, they assisted 33,919 patients, 29,053 of them with COVID-19, processed 28,793 complementary tests and performed 208,492 nursing procedures.



They also participated in active screening in workplaces, communities and borders, and also worked in the Emergency Services and Isolation Areas for serious or critical SARS-CoV-2 cases, as well as in outpatient areas for ambulatory patients, pregnant women and children.