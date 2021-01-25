A Cuban innovator promotes the benefits of plants





Innovator Ovadys López Chávez, now retired, carries in her blood the eagerness to use and spread the natural benefits of plants to improve health. As a child, in her family’s farm, she learned many of their secrets.



She was always in the mountains, looking for firewood, riding goats or weeding, as she grew and absorbed her elders’ knowledge about how to "cut asthma or lymphangitis".



As a grownup woman they would call her "witch" because of the home remedies she recommended, effective even for those who tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant otherwise.



One fine day, she seriously considered all the experience she had gained as a child and joined the gastronomy sector, where she worked from 1973 to 2019. She never stopped innovating, especially when the so-called Special Period arrived in the 1990s, when she came up with about twenty works, including brake fluid, detergents and an ointment to treat bedsores, at a time of many shortages and needs, which earned her many awards of the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers (Anir).



This tireless woman who combined her ingenious use of medicinal plants for human health and her status as delegate to the People's Power Assembly for 15 years received the annual National Vanguard commendation 17 times.



In 2019, when she retired, she launched the community project "Where life begins" to teach the advantages of natural medicine and the dangers of overmedication. She also used a nearby vacant lot to grow medicinal plants and then foodstuffs such as plantain, squash, spinach, beans, okra, beans, yucca, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, lemons, eggplant, lettuce, radish, avocado, papaya, guava, soursop and other vegetables and fruits, as well as marjoram, moringa, basil, lilies, mint, anise, chamomile and oregano for concoctions and infusions.



Six vocational study groups from schools and a senior citizens’ club are now working in her project.



The appearance of COVID-19 led Ovadys, who is almost 70 years old, to teach and give advice about the use of green and traditional medicine to treat ailments. She proudly shows everyone how much the land can give when exploited with hard work and intelligence.