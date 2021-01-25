Havana works to cut COVID-19 transmissions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) In order to cut the transmission of COVID-19 in the Cuban capital, the authorities of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) maintain a strict and detailed follow-up on the the fulfillment of each planned action.



During the daily meetings of this management body, first of all, the epidemiological situation related to COVID-19 is analyzed with the participation of the top officials of Public Health in Havana.



The past week was marked by a significant increase in the number of active outbreak controls in the city, the incidence rate of SARS-CoV-2 in the city, the number of cases -some days exceeding 200 confirmed and several deaths.



Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, president of the PDC, called to be prepared to assume the worst case scenario, while demanding greater adherence to biosecurity protocols and more discipline.



The also first secretary of the Party in the capital city on several occasions called for the retaking of the good practices implemented in previous stages of confronting the pandemic, and together with Reinaldo García Zapata, vice president of the CDP, reviewed every complaint and dissatisfaction issued by the population.



Among the most important issues addressed are the material and human security in isolation centers, the compliance with the protocol for home isolation, control of travelers, the processing of PCRs (Polymerase Chain Reaction), and coverage of security means for medical personnel.



It is precisely the health professionals who bear the greatest responsibility at this time and from whom the greatest and perception of danger is expected, as they represent the main force in the fight against the lethal virus.



In addition, in the context of the meetings, the supply of food in agro-markets, supervision and control actions in bakeries and other establishments, the performance of basic services, as well as the progress of the monetary and financial re-ordering process underway in the country.



For this reason, Grisel de la Nuez, provincial director of Finance and Prices, updates the Defense Council on a daily basis on the revision of prices in each entity located in Havana, with special emphasis on food products.



A few days before the end of the first month of 2021, the Cuban capital is faced with the challenge of articulating each strategy with precision, in order to meet the economic objectives set by the Cuban government and the eradication of COVID-19.