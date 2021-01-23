Cuban President for Tightening Control of Travelers amidst Covid Spread





Matanzas, Jan 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the need to further tighten the control proceedings involving incoming travelers in the current complex Covid 19 spread throughout the country.



The head of state gave his considerations during a meeting with provincial authorities in the western province of Matanzas, bordering with the capital Havana.

Diaz-Canel insisted in the need to rigorously follow travelers during their isolation period after their arrival here, an international protocol aimed at cutting the spread of the disease and which has not always been appropriately enforced.



Specific assistance of patients suffering from health conditions is crucial to face the pandemic, said the head of state and added that such assistance plays a key role in the primary healthcare services offered by community-based medical personnel.



The president called to step up the processing of Covid tests so that results are ready in a shorter period of time.



Meanwhile, Mario Sabines, governor of Matanzas province, admitted that although the number of daily Covid cases has decreased, the province still shows a high incidence rate for the disease, some 90 cases in every 100 thousand people, which is one of the highest such rates in Cuba.



The provincial session, which was also attended by Second Communist Party leader Jose Ramon Machado and by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, addressed the implementation of the monetary and financial reordering taking place in the country, local food production and actions against social indiscipline.



The monetary and financial overhaul was implemented in Cuba on January 1st this year aimed at unifying a dual currency that operated on the island for the past 20 years. The move also dropped long-standing subsidies of products and services and increased wages at state jobs.



Local Trade and Transportation officials in Matanzas attending the provincial session explained about the results of local actions such as the capping of prices in catering facilities and urban transportation, particularly private taxis services.



The financial and monetary reordering also brought with it an increasing number of people joining state jobs encouraged by the salary increase and the need to work to make a living. In this respect, Cuban economy minister Alejandro Gil recalled that over 2 thousand 300 citizens in Matanzas applied for jobs particularly in the state-run business sector.



In his closing statements at the provincial session, President Diaz-Canel stressed the need to work with intelligence and commitment in order to advance the country’s economic and social model and enjoy better conditions by the time the country hosts the Eight Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, schedule for April.



This was the fourth provincial session headed by the Cuban president in a series of similar meetings to still take place. Following the Matanzas session, the Cuban head of state will hold the fifth meeting in the province of Mayabeque, also bordering Havana.