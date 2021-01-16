Cuba congratulates its scientific community on Day of Science





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, congratulated today on Twitter the Cuban scientists, who celebrate their day every January 15.



The president pointed out that Cuba is already that future that Fidel projected with his ideas on Cuban science in 1960, and he stressed that the country's scientific talent is a force developed over 61 years.



In the social media, the Cuban PM, Manuel Marrero Cruz, congratulated all the workers of the scientific sector in Cuba, and pointed out that today these professionals have a decisive role in the development of the country.



Marrero also shared in his message one of the best known phrases of the Commander in Chief, which states that the future of our country must necessarily be a future of men of science, it must be a future of men of thought, because that is precisely what we are growing most.



On the other hand, Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister of Cuba, also praised on Twitter the Cuban scientists, describing them as anonymous heroes of many battles, who from the knowledge they draw results and provide the cure.



The Cuban Science Day was instituted in 1990, paying homage to the idea of the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, of creating a nation and a future based on scientific-professional development.