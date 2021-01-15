Cuban ministry of education announces measures to face COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) The Cuban deputy minister of education Eugenio Gonzalez Perez explained today the measures the sector will apply in view of the epidemiological situation in the municipalities that are in a phase of limited autochthonous transmission of the COVID-19 .



Gonzalez Perez explained on national television that in the 15 municipalities of Havana and the rest of the territories in that phase, teaching activities will be continued through television classes.



The municipalities without local transmission will continue the planning activities required by the study programs, without the use of the teleclasses; and the municipal and provincial structures must adapt the schedules to guarantee with their teachers the continuity of the study programs.



Other measures of the Cuban ministry of education are directed to the creation of television programs for early childhood, and the diffusion of video capsules for the process of reading and writing, and they will have the explanation of a teacher.



According to the education deputy head, the suspension of the school year attendance responds to a preventive action, and he remarked that none of the country's schools had reported an outbreak of the disease.