Joint venture donates 14 ambulances to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) A donation of 14 ambulances was delivered on Thursday to the Cuban Ministries of Public Health and Transportation by MCV Comercial S.A., an authorized distributor of the German company Mercedes-Benz in Cuba.



Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment reported this donation through Twitter and added that this gesture is another sign of international support for Cuba, despite the limitations imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



"Important donation of 14 ambulances coordinated by MCV Comercial joint venture was delivered to Ministers @MINSAPCuba @japortalmiranda and @MitransCuba @EduardoR_Davila. International support to #Cuba in spite of the blockade of the government of #USA. #CubaViva #NoMasBloqueo @MINCEX_CUBA", wrote Malmierca.



The donation was handed over by Ernesto Posada, head of the sales department of that entity, to the Ministers of Public Health, Dr. José Ángel Portal, and Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez.



This donation joins dozens of other donations made by the international community in support of the Cuban health system, which has played a leading role in the confrontation with COVID-19 in the country and in other nations around the world, including the donation of 38 pulmonary ventilators made by the Chinese government on January 8.



MCV Comercial S.A. is, since 1995, the authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Cuba, marketing vehicles, generators, spare parts and after-sales services, as well as products of the brands Mitsubishi FUSO, FOTON and RANDON.