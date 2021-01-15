Cuba rejects new U.S. coercive measures





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected new coercive measures imposed by the United States government on Cuba, aimed at strangling the national economy and curbing the possible development of bilateral relations between the two countries.



On Twitter, the Foreign Minister stated that the new impositions from Washington are also aimed at distancing the prospects of a respectful relationship between both countries, with the arrival of the new government of Joe Biden to the Oval Office next January 20.



"We reject the new, politically motivated measures imposed by the Trump regime against #Cuba. Every coercive measure of his government is especially aimed at strangling the Cuban economy and taking away the prospects of a respectful relationship between our countries," tweeted Rodríguez Parrilla.



The US Department of Commerce informed this Thursday about the establishment of new restrictions in the sales of military technology to Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela, which will come into effect on March 16, the Russian agency Sputnik publishes.



In an official statement, the US entity establishes the imposition of controls "on any US technology and on specific activities of US citizens that may be supporting military intelligence end uses and end users in China, Cuba, Russia and Venezuela, as well as in countries that support terrorism".



With only six days left before the new president enters the White House, current tenant Donald Trump continues to place obstacles in the way of a possible understanding between Democrat Biden and the Cuban government.



In that sense, the new prohibitions are added to the inclusion of Cuba once again this Monday on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, promoted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.