Cuban FM thanks international support to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked today on Twitter for the international solidarity support to the country, after being included in the spurious list of the United States government as a sponsor of terrorism.



Rodriguez Parrilla acknowledged the rejection of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the call of the Caribbean nations for an immediate reversal of the unjustified action.



Following the decision of the administration of US president Donald Trump to include Cuba in the list of states "sponsors of terrorism", Cuba continues receiving solidarity messages from different parts of the world.



The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) issued a statement on Wednesday assuring that Cuba constitutes an example of internationalism, cooperation and solidarity to all extent, even in the midst of the most complex circumstances imposed by the terrible pandemic of the COVID-19.



For his part, Ignacio Ramonet, French-Spanish professor and journalist, also considered the inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list as an absolute cynicism; meanwhile, the organization Friends of Cuba in Thessaloniki, a Greek city, described the act as vicious and provocative.

The Party of the European Left described the decision of the US government as inadmissible and also denounced the tightening of the blockade that it implies.



Announced this Monday by the US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, the inclusion of Cuba in the list of State sponsors of terrorism is intended to intensify the economic war against the island and to hinder bilateral relations.