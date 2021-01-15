Cuba is a peaceful nation, president Diaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The Trump administration's policy is hypocritical, cruel, and based on threats and lies, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said today on Twitter.



They are failing with Cuba, the president warned on his tweet, in which he assures that this is a peaceful nation that has been a victim of U.S. terrorism.



Diaz-Canel joins the tweet to an article in Granma newspaper with statements that show the wide rejection that the recent inclusion of the island in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism has caused.



The report highlights the words of Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general for the US of the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs, who said on Tuesday that this action has the only purpose of slandering countries with which Washington has differences or disagreements.



Regarding the inclusion in the aforementioned list, the diplomat noted that such a measure is taken by an outgoing government with the obvious aim of trying to impose hurdles to any future restoration of relations between Cuba and the US.