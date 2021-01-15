Cuba and China sign agreement for mutual visa exemption





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo and the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Cuba, Chen Xi, signed today a bilateral agreement on mutual visa exemption.



According to a statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry (Cubaminrex), the visa exemption applies to holders of diplomatic, service, official and public affairs passports.



The agreement reaffirms the willingness of both governments to continue expanding bilateral cooperation in different fields.



In the act carried out this Wednesday at the Cuban foreign ministry's headquarters, they also ratified that the mutual visa exemption between Cuba and China shows the maturity and trust that characterize the friendship ties between both nations.