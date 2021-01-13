Cuba announces new measures for a better control of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, assured today on Twitter that the country will apply new measures for a greater control in the whole country of the COVID-19.



Popular participation and individual responsibility are crucial to overcome the new wave of infection, said the Cuban president, who explained that the measures were agreed during the meeting of the Temporary Working Group of the Government for the control of the new coronavirus.



On Tuesday, this e temporary working group for the control announced the priorities in view of the outbreak in the nation, mainly related to travelers coming from abroad, who have infected their relatives and friends.



The meeting indicated the need to work with vulnerable people and patients in serious and critical states due to COVID-19, as well as to quickly and effectively cut transmission.



They also analyzed that Havana goes back to the limited autochthonous transmission phase, after registering more than a hundred cases during the last two days; with this, there are 34 municipalities in the whole country in that phase, which means the school year will be suspended as of Thursday, January 14, and more severe restrictive measures will be adopted.



The government's temporary working group listed other provinces that are regressing in their phases, such as Matanzas8western of the country), Santiago and Guantanamo (eastern), with the probability of worsening their epidemiological situation.



In order to cut off contagion in the island, other closing measures related to transportation, commerce and services are expected and will be reported in the next few hours.