Cuba and Italy exchange on digitalization of society





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Cuban ambassador to Italy, and Paola Pisano, Minister of Innovation of that European country, exchanged about the experiences of both nations in the digitalization process of society.



During the virtual meeting, Pisano highlighted the importance of having accurate data to develop applications according to the needs of citizens to make public services more efficient, Cubaminrex published. The Cuban diplomat referred to the important role that the Cuban government gives to the continuous applied development of science and technology and, as part of that purpose, to the development of information and communication technologies, as well as to the digitalization of society, which is part of the corresponding lines of the socio-economic development strategy, conceived until 2030.



Rodriguez noted that the interest in promoting collaboration with Cuba in these fields is for mutual benefit and, among other examples, he referred to Cuban capacities to develop and produce software applied to different processes.



On the other hand, the Italian minister expressed her ministry's interest in encouraging relations with other countries, beyond the members of the European Union, and mentioned the interest in knowing more about the steps that the Latin America and the Caribbean region is taking, and in particular, she expressed her willingness to establish a collaboration with Cuba in technological innovation and society digitalization fields.