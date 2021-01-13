Cuba is victim of terrorism financed by the US government





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuba is a victim of terrorism organized, financed and perpetrated by the United States government, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general of the United States at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex by its Spanish acronym), told the national and foreign press.



During a press conference at the headquarters of such ministry in Havana, the diplomat denounced the tolerance and support offered by the White House government to individuals and organizations based in that territory that carry out terrorist acts against the Cuban people.



Cuba is not a state sponsor of terrorism, Fernandez de Cossio affirmed, who also described as fraudulent the inclusion of the nation again in that list promoted by the U.S. State Department, published on Twitter profile Johana Tablada, deputy director of the United States of Minrex.



In this regard, the Cuban diplomat reiterated the Washington government's full knowledge of Havana's anti-terrorist position and added that this decision "is the political opportunism of those officials who feel in debt because of the recent elections or are advancing favors in view of the 2024 elections.

On Monday, US State Department announced the inclusion of the Caribbean country in that list, from which it had been withdrawn in 2015, under Barack Obama's government