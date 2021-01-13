All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban province aspires to UNESCO Creative City



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The Matanzas Cuban city aspires to become Creative City granted by UNESCO and must finish the file in January to achieve such a recognition, said local curator Leonel Perez in an interview with Prensa Latina News Agency.

Perez explained that, once the corresponding documentation is completed, it will be sent to Havana Historian's Office, in charge of the international promotion before the UNESCO.

'Matanzas will present the option for UNESCO Creative City of Literature. We have the reference that two of those recognized as Cuban National Poets are from Matanzas: Bonifacio Byrne and Agustin Acosta, and Carilda Oliver was an emblematic figure of Ibero-American poetry', he said.

He added: 'We have more than 60 authors who have historically been recognized as important in the course of Cuban and Latin-American poetry, with critical milestones and contributions in short story, testimony, and novel genres.'

