Diaz-Canel: We will also overcome this complex moment of the epidemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz Canel stated onTuesday that Cuba has been able to overcome each one of the complex moments to which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us and this one we also have to overcome.



At the meeting of the Temporary Government Working Group for the control of the new coronavirus, together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Head of State outlined the priorities in view of the outbreak that the nation is experiencing, linked above all to the travelers coming from abroad who have infected their families and friends. Now what is needed is to quickly cut transmission and isolate, which are among the issues that have given us results, he added.



We have to work severely with active cases, he said, also so that we do not have more people than those who have to be in hospitals, with good control of medical discharges at each moment, based on the application of established protocols, and to lower that level of patients in hospitals.

It must be very strong, he said, working with the vulnerable to avoid complications and also with those in serious and critical states in intensive care.



These statements by the President of the Republic were prompted by the analysis made by the government group regarding the change of phase in several provinces and municipalities of the country, due to the deterioration of their epidemiological indicators. On this day, the country reported 487 new cases, distributed in all its provinces, which means that 3,057 cases remain active, 99.1% with a stable evolution.



In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda reported that Havana province is returning to the phase of limited native transmission, by counting an average of 83 cases per day in the previous week, and in the last two days, more than a hundred. In total, the country adds 34 municipalities in that condition, which implies implementing more rigorous measures, among them, the suspension of the school year starting on Thursday, so that the students can go to school this Wednesday to receive orientation and to pick up their books.



These municipalities are: Alquízar, Guanajay, Bauta, Güines, San Nicolás de Bari, Madruga, Santa Cruz del Norte, Plaza de la Revolución, Centro Habana, La Habana del Este, La Habana Vieja, Cerro, La Lisa, Boyeros, Diez de Octubre, Guanabacoa, Marianao, San Miguel del Padrón, Playa, Regla, Arroyo Naranjo, Cotorro, Matanzas, Ciénaga de Zapata, Perico, Los Arabos, Pedro Betancourt, Cárdenas, Santa Clara, Sagua la Grande, Santiago de Cuba, Palma Soriano, Niceto Pérez and Guantánamo.



Morales Ojeda also pointed out that the province of Matanzas is back to phase one of the recovery by having an incidence rate of 52.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. The province of Camagüey changes to phase three, as its rate grows to 17 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Likewise, the province of Santiago de Cuba enters phase one, when it also reports an increase of its rate to 36.72 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants