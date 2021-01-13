Cuban FM: Pompeo announcement hampers prospects for U.S.-Cuba bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) As an obstacle to any prospect of recovery of bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described the inclusion of the island-nation on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



In his official Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Minister described as arrogant this act of the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who represents a government that promotes violence within its own country and against its citizens.



"Pompeo's announcement is an arrogant act by a discredited, morally bankrupt government that incited insurrection in its own country. The real motivation for this action is to impose additional obstacles to any prospect of recovery in bilateral relations," tweeted Rodríguez Parrilla.



On Monday, the White House announced the insertion of Cuba again in the list of countries that do not face terrorism, from which it had been excluded in 2015, during the presidency of Barack Obama.



Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, condemned on Tuesday on Twitter, in a firm and absolute way, the fraudulent qualification of Cuba as a State sponsor of terrorism, and pointed out that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba for almost six decades is the real State terrorism.



Also, the Cuban foreign minister called this new maneuver by the US government cynical and hypocritical, which intensifies the application of the financial measures of the blockade, which have also been intensified under the government of the Republican Donald Trump.



Since the announcement on January 11 of the inclusion of Cuba on the aforementioned list, there have been numerous demonstrations of condemnation and rejection of that decision, among them that of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who stressed on Twitter that the United States (US) does not have the morals or authority to put Cuba on the list, since this is the country with the most solidarity in the world.



The rejection was also joined by the former Deputy National Security Advisor of the Obama administration, Ben Rhodes, who described the measure as politicized garbage aimed at tying the hands of an administration that takes power in ten days, according to Johana Tablada, US deputy director of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs