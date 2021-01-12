Diaz-Canel condemns classification of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) - Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, condemned firmly and absolutely on Twitter today the fraudulent classification of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, in response to the announcement made on Monday by the United States government to include the island once again on that spurious list.





The Cuban president pointed out that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba is the real state terrorism, and yet the terrorists and immoral people of Donald Trump's administration accuse the country of sponsoring terrorism.



In another message written today on the same social media, Diaz-Canel pointed out that Cuba has been a victim of terrorism, never a sponsor.



The discredited Trump administration is doing everything possible to hinder and prevent an improvement in relations during Biden's presidency, the Cuban president added.



Cuba was first included on the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1982, under the Ronald Reagan administration; in 2015, as part of his policy of rapprochement to Cuba, president Barack Obama removed it from that list.



The announcement made on Monday by the US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, shows the intention of the Trump administration to tighten its economic war against the country and to impose barriers to any perspective of recovery of the relations between Cuba and the US.