Cuba calls its inclusion on the list of state sponsors of terrorism cynical and hypocritical





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, described as cynical and hypocritical the inclusion of Cuba, once again, in the list of State sponsors of terrorism, imposed by the United States government.



In his official Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Minister called the decision promoted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who on January 5 had already announced his intention to include Cuba again in that list, from which it had been withdrawn in 2015, under the government of Barack Obama, political opportunism.



"We condemn the hypocritical and cynical qualification of #Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, announced by the US. The political opportunism of this action is recognized by everyone who has an honest concern for the scourge of terrorism and its victims," Rodríguez Parrilla tweeted.



On Twitter as well, Johana Tablada, US deputy director of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared the opinion of Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor during the Obama administration, who said that the new inclusion of Havana is a politicized piece of trash to limit the new US government of Joe Biden, which will begin its functions on January 20.



"Former government advisor #Obama calls the decision to include #Cuba on the "terrorist list" "politicized garbage" to tie up the hands of #Cuba on the government's #Washington entry in 10 days," Tablada wrote.



Cuba's unjust presence on this list has served in recent years to intensify the application of the White House's economic, commercial and financial blockade measures, which have been intensified under the government of Republican Donald Trump.



In 2015, as part of his policy of rapprochement to Cuba, President Barack Obama removed the Caribbean country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, declaring that the half-century effort by the United States to isolate the Cuban people had been a failure.