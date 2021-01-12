Cuban president rejects subversive projects against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected today on Twitter the subversive projects of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).



Both the NED and USAID are evil agents that constantly attack the heroic Cuba, said the Cuban president through a message on that social network.



Diaz-Canel pointed out that although Cuba is attacked with these subversive projects, the resistance of the Cuban people does not break down in the face of so many imperial attacks.



An article published by the digital media Cubadebate, quoted today on Twitter by the Cuban president, refers to the connections between the NED and the subversive campaigns against Cuba, for which millions of dollars are allocated.



According to the article, between 2006 and 2010, the NED invested a total of 7,946,650 dollars to promote the Cuban counterrevolution, and sites with a marked anti-Cuban line such as Cubanet Noticias are sponsored by this Foundation.



In recent years, the NED's strategy against Cuba has been the recurring effort to attract young people who are making inroads into contemporary art, but the works of the few whom they have been able to attract are characterized by bad taste and mediocrity, it added.

USAID and NED recently announced the program "Support for the Human Rights of Cuban Medical Workers," aimed at the island's internationalist aid workers.



This Agency for Development's anti-Cuba strategy seeks to create "Task Forces" of spies and troublemakers under the control of U.S. embassies overseas, and in close association with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other U.S. Special Services.

This is an attempt to break international cooperation agreements in nations such as Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador, by pressing for the leaving of the Cubans and damaging the image of internationalist work in health and education.



The NED-USAID alliance against Cuba continues attacking Cuba, without realizing the resistance of the people, who do not break in the face of so many ruthless attacks, the article concluded.