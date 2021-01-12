Diaz-Canel regrets death of Cuban anti-terrorism fighter





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel mourned today on Twitter the death of Rosa Aurora Freijanes, defender of the cause of the Five Cuban anti-terrorism Heroes.



The hero of the Republic of Cuba and one of the Five, Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, wrote on the same socila media that Rosa Aurora, as the warrior she always was, fought during the last years for her health.



For her part, Cuban journalist Arleen Rodriguez Derivet also emphasized on Facebook that Freijanes was a Cuban with integrity, a woman with a strong soul and delicate health, transparent and sweet as her blue eyes.



During the legal, political and media battle for the return of the Five Heroes to Cuba, Rosa Aurora was linked to the campaigns to demand the return of the anti-terrorist fighters in several countries and international forums, along with other relatives of the Cubans, unjustly condemned and imprisoned in the United States.