All travelers arriving in Cuba must present negative PCR test





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) With the purpose of reducing the incidence of the pandemic in Cuba, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) demanded, starting on January 10, that all travelers, when arriving in national territory, present a negative PCR test to COVID-19, done up to 72 hours before the trip.



Similarly, each person arriving in the country will be given a new PCR test at the border, which will be repeated after five days for those who are not tourists, as reported by health authorities during these days.



In order to avoid continuing high numbers of imported cases, hotel accommodation capacities were also ensured, both for Cubans living on the island and abroad, who decide to isolate themselves in tourist facilities.



In Havana, as part of the confrontation with the pandemic, since January 7, Nasalferon, a product of Cuban biotechnology, is being applied to travelers and people living in Boyeros and Diez de Octubre (Havana) and as of Friday 8, it was extended to the rest of the municipalities, with the exception of Plaza de la Revolucion and Playa, where a new protocol will be applied.



Given the increase in the number of local cases in the capital, motivated by the presence of travelers, the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) on Saturday returned to a group of restrictive measures to contain the epidemic.



These include reducing services and visits in hospitals, nursing homes and maternity homes; reactivating the organization and control systems in lines; regulating access to airports for up to two people per traveler, including the driver, as well as applying fines to homeowners who allow travelers to go out before the result of the PCR is known.



At the same time, Cuban health authorities insist on the need to comply with the established regulations, guarantee physical distance and maintain a responsible attitude towards travelers, their families and the population in general.