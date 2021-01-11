2020, the hottest year in Cuba since 1951





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuba registered in 2020 its highest annual average temperature since 1951, when it exceeded by 1.17 degrees Celsius the historical average of that indicator, which is 25.5 ºC.



According to the Climate Watch Bulletin issued by the Climate Center of the Meteorology Institute, there were hot anomalies in all the months of the year, except in December.



Especially in April, there was an absolute national record of heat, established on the 12th at the weather station of Veguitas, Granma province (eastern Cuba), with 39.7 degrees Celsius.



Similarly, in other 30 Cuban places, the records of maximum monthly and even absolute temperature were broken, highlighting, in this latter category, the records of 39.3 degrees in Indio Hatuey (Matanzas province), 39.2 in Jucarito (Granma province), and 38.5 in the capital city's Casablanca station.



June, July, August and September also had a very hot trend, with each of them reporting temperatures above 28 Celsius degrees.