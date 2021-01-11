Cuba, example of solidarity, Liberian former deputy FM says





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Former first deputy foreign minister of Liberia, current Starz University board member and chairman of the board of CB Vocational & Technical, Mr. B Elias Shoniyin, said Cuba is an example of solidarity.



Shoniyin stated this during a cordial meeting in Monrovia with Cuba's head of mission, Mercedes L. Martinez Herrera, Cubaminrex reported.



In a colloquial and friendly atmosphere, Shoniyin expressed his admiration for Cuba and the capacity to achieve such relevant results in health and education issues and recognized the vast experience and proven qualifications of Cuban doctors.



He also appreciated the fact that Cuba was among the first nations to respond to the WHO's call when the Ebola outbreak occurred in Liberia in 2014.



The African official stressed that the Caribbean island continues to be an example of solidarity and international commitment for Third World countries, a country from which Liberia has much to learn and with which it has much to share.



Referring to the Henry Reeve Brigade, Shoniyin agreed to support the nomination of the Cuban medical contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize.