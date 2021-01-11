Cuban govt financed remarkable number of geological researches in 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The year 2020 was the year of more geological researches financed with the State Budget, which were finished and approved in Cuba since it is registered, informed specialists from the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).



There were 37 such researches in total, 11 more than in 2019, confirmed to the Cuban News Agency the Geology Directorate of MINEM.



However, 12 were left pending approval by the Institute of Geology and Paleontology - Geological Service of Cuba (IGP) and by the National Office of Mineral Resources - Mining Authority (ONRM), due to several causes, especially the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



They pointed out that nine of them corresponded to the search and evaluation of mineral resources, which delivered raw materials to entities in the country, and the remaining ones to explorations, prospection-explorations, prospecting and reconnaissance.



They related the cases of Pinares de Mayarí, in Holguín province, where NicaroTec is continuing the exploration stage in 2021; and in Yaguajay, Sancti-Spíritus, Geominera Centro experimented with gold exploration in the Lote Grande deposit.



Both entities export these raw materials, emphasized by its strategic nature by virtue of the persistent economic, financial and commercial blockade by the U.S. government, considered the most extensive genocide in history.



In Pinar del Río, they studied the natural sand for the local production of construction materials in Los Gálvez, in the Consolación del Sur municipality; the same as in Cortés and Cayuco, both in the Sandino municipality, and in all of them they estimated the amount of cubic meters possible to extract and the most viable uses, according to their physical-mechanical properties.



The Geominera Centro company studied the kaolinitic clay in Remedios, which continues for the prospection-exploration stages, as well as magnesite as a refractory in Santa Clara and Placetas for lining chimneys, ovens, and other facilities that require it.



Also they continue the study of the marble in Las Calderas, Arimao, municipality Cienfuegos, for its use as lining slabs, granites for floors and elaboration of tiles.



Seven more studies on mineral resources, which do not evaluate deposits, concluded with remarkable results, of which the Nickel Research Center (CEDINIQ) completed three geological reports.



The first one was aimed at recovering the useful nickel contained in the low grade laterite ores, belonging to the mining concession of the company Ernesto Che Guevara in Moa, province of Holguín, by means of acid leaching at atmospheric pressure, which demonstrated the viability of this technology.



Another incursion had to do with technological tests of ammoniacal reduction-leaching, with the use of low grade minerals, saprolite and a mixture of both in different proportions.



Thus, it became evident that there are mixtures of mining liabilities with favorable characteristics for their processing by this technology, with the recommendation to continue the investigations on the processing of mixtures of mining liabilities at scale.

The surveys included the reductivity of saprolitic ores from the Moa Occidental deposit for ferronickel production in order to obtain optimal processing parameters.



The companies Geomineras Isla de la Juventud and Oriente, devoted themselves to the diagnosis and evaluation of rocks and industrial minerals for the local production of construction materials in their territory and Santiago de Cuba, respectively.

From the results obtained, it is proposed a group of local projects for the use of mineral raw materials (sand, clay and stone) for the construction of buildings.



Pinar del Río Geominerals evaluated the accompanying elements in the mineralization of massive pyrite-calcopytic sulfides, from the Mantua iron deposit, in which they confirmed the presence of group elements from rare earths and platinoids, as well as gold in all ores.

The culmination of this project coincided with the signing of a mixed company to exploit it, so its results are included in the process of feasibility analysis.



The Empresa Geominera Camagüey analyzed the accumulations of chromites in the surroundings and on the remains of old chrome bodies (called floating chromites) in three sectors of the province.

The latter may be of interest for industrial use, given the importance of chrome exports, although the results were not significant and that possibility is discarded.