Havana city announces closing of movie theaters due to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11(ACN) The Cuban Institute of Cinema Art and Industry (ICAIC) informed that, due to the epidemiological situation in Havana, the functions programmed in the cinemas are suspended.



As of Saturday, January 9, 2021 and until further notice, it was agreed to suspend the film programming in accordance with the decision taken by the Defense Council together with the Ministry of Culture and its system of institutions, detailed the presidency of ICAIC in a press release, published in the Cubacine portal.



This is due to the measures within Phase 1 in which the country's capital is located, which has presented a considerable increase in the number of daily infections in the last few days.



In the press release, the institution regrets the inconvenience it may cause to users and interested parties and explains that it will inform in a timely manner any other decision taken.



Recently, measures were indicated to control and resolve the epidemiological situation in the capital, which make up a plan of 22 general regulations that include the sectors of health, education, transport, gastronomy, employment and self-employment.



Among them, it was declared that there will be no cinemas, theaters, bars, concert halls or night clubs open, nor recreational activities, although libraries, museums and galleries are maintained.



Consequently, several companies have announced the cessation of their functions, such is the case of Mitos Teatro, with its play Player, which debuted this Friday on the stages of the Sala Adolfo Llauradó and was to remain on the bill throughout January.



Likewise, Oficio de Isla, under the direction of Osvaldo Doimeadiós, cancelled its functions, as well as El Ciervo Encantado, which proposed La Anunciación at its headquarters, with artistic and general direction by Nelda Castillo.