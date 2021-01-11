It is imperative to contain spike of COVID cases in Cuba, says govt





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) The individual responsibility and that of the families of travelers arriving from abroad and other persons linked to the partners, is the key to drastically reduce the COVID-19 infections in the third outbreak of the epidemic, which reported this Thursday a transmission peak.



President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, reiterated the call for greater responsibility in the new normality. Cutting transmission is imperative, he said.



When analyzing the links between travelers who have arrived in the country, the first order contacts with these, the second order contacts, the third order contacts, until the chain is closed, it is evident that between 70 and 80 percent of the people who are positive to the PCR are linked to imported cases, Diaz-Canel reflected.



The patients that are appearing now, with two days where there are more than 300 new cases, are in turn the result of the violation of the hygienic-sanitary measures and the disrespect of the physical distance and the social isolation during the end of the year celebrations in which international travelers or contacts of these participated, analyzed.



Díaz-Canel pointed out the growing concern among the population about the increase in the transmission of COVID-19. In view of this situation, in view of the irresponsibility, we have to take extreme measures and we have to quickly resolve the current levels of contagion, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, stated that the government is adopting severe measures, some of which, such as the reduction of international travelers since January 1, are already producing results, as evidenced by the sharp drop in the number of passengers who are testing positive for RCPs.



Regarding the criteria that transmission could be occurring in schools, Vice Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda pointed out that no contagion has occurred in student centers. However, there have been schoolchildren infected outside of the institutions.



Based on the work of the national technical group, the Cuban Government's Temporary Group for the Confrontation of COVID-19 evaluated the epidemiological situation in the territories and adopted a group of measures that change stages and phases in several provinces and around twenty municipalities.



In order to determine the changes of phases, the vice-premier Morales Ojeda recalled, the rate of incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days and the fulfillment of the percentage of PCR tests carried out are taken into account as an indicator of the process that expresses the active search of cases.



Marrero indicated to the governors of the provinces that they should "immediately review the plans that correspond to each of these stages and phases, and rigorously apply the corresponding measures until we manage to contain this punctual situation that we are going through.

The meeting by videoconference, in which authorities from all the provinces and the special municipality of Isle of Youth participated, was attended by the Second Secretary of the Party, José Ramón Machado Ventura; the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo Hernández; deputy prime ministers, and ministers, among other personalities.