Cuba is recognized for taking health to other peoples and not wars, says FM





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, stated this Friday that the example and solidarity of Cuba are widely recognized and praised by the peoples and governments to whom they have brought health and not war.



(Mike) Pompeo should take care of the record number of deaths and infections of COVID-19 victims of negligence, he said in a message spread in Twitter in response to one published by the US Secretary of State.



The senior U.S. official said on the digital platform that "our multilateral effort to end the exploitation and trafficking of Cuban medical professionals led governments, journalists and medical associations to investigate these programs and demand better protection for Cuban doctors.



Donald Trump's administration began its campaign of lies and false accusations against Cuban doctors during 2018, a situation that forced health personnel to suspend their work in countries such as Bolivia, Brazil and Ecuador, whose far-right governments described medical professionals as instruments responsible for inciting violence and provoking conflict in those territories.



In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite the efforts of the U.S. government, more than 4,000 Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians, organized in 53 brigades, have assisted 39 affected countries and territories.