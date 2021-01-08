Cuban capital takes new measures to confront COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) Deconcentrating product sales points to avoid crowding and resuming the participation of medical science students in carrying out population surveys are some of the measures proposed to the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) to control the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Havana.



The regulations include reducing the celebration of public activities, keeping bar activities and private parties restricted, and regulating restaurant capacities, the CDP meeting reported today.



Carlos Alberto Martínez, provincial director of public health, said this could increase the population's perception of risk and thus limit the transmission of the illness.



Another measure is regulating the access of family and friends to the José Martí international airport where there is still a high influx of people although it has been gaining in organization.



It was also specified that the application of the Nasalferón drug to travelers and family members will continue, as part of the protocol to reach the most vulnerable groups, begun yesterday in two municipalities.



To reinforce the restriction measures and include police control of previous phases was another ideas adopted in addition to the prohibition of visits in hospital institutions and the change of companion for admitted patients are some of the measures in place.