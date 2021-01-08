Havana Club Rum Museum reopens its doors in the Cuban capital





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) Spokespersons for the Havana Club International S.A. company, confirmed the reopening of the Museum of Rum in Havana, a facility that informs and markets the main spirit product of Cuba.



Located on Puerto Avenue, this museum is an enticing place to visit for many travelers, especially those from Europe, where Havana Club is in great demand.

The popular museum has been receiving visitors again since January 4, under strict hygienic-sanitary measures to fight against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Havana Club International's website highlights the activities that take place there, including tastings of Havana Club Añejo 3 Años, Havana Club 7 Años and Havana Club Seleccion de Maestros.

They also arrange cocktail workshops, tastings with the top-of-the-line products and Havana Club cigars pairings.

The head of the Commercial Department of the Havana Club Rum Museum, Grethel Perdomo, noted that the visitors' tour is scheduled every 10 minutes to avoid crowds.

This museum celebrated its second decade of opening in March. Every year, it receives travelers from France, Germany, South Korea, China and Japan, among other countries.

Havana Club International S.A. is a joint venture between the French Pernod Ricard company and the local Cuba Ron company, created in 1993 and successfully marketing this Cuban rum in the world.