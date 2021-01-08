Cuba regrets violent events at the US Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, regretted today the loss of human life and the violent acts that occurred yesterday during the attack against the United States Congress, based in the US Capitol, in Washington DC.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader also expressed his rejection of the supremacist demonstrations by groups defending the current outgoing White House president, Donald Trump, which have so far left four dead, dozens of wounded and fifty arrested.



At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, joined the rejection of such vandalism actions promoted by the current president Donald Trump and expressed that such violent acts are the result of the crisis that the American political system is living, accentuated since the coming to power of Trump in 2016.



In the same social media, the head of the Caribbean diplomacy condemned the encouragement of hatred and manipulation instigated by Trump, as well as reiterated that this constitutes a shameful practice used by the Republican administration also towards the rest of the world.



On Wednesday, when vice president Mike Pence opened the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives to count the electoral votes that ratified the newly elected Joe Biden as the next president of the northern country, the demonstrators who were outside broke into the surroundings of the legislative seat, pushing against the police who were holding the border fence.



Later, the protesters succeeded in entering the building in the midst of confrontations with the agents, and in the face of these violent clashes, Biden addressed the country on national television and stated that "at this moment our democracy is under an unprecedented assault, different from anything we have seen in modern times," the Granma newspaper reported.



Once the riots are over, Congress ratified Biden today as the new American president with 306 votes in favor to 232 for Republican Trump.



In spite of this terrible event, the images spread in social media that showed fights between Trump's supporters and the police, and the vandalism against legislators' offices, the president has refused to condemn the events, Russia Today published.