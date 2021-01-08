Prominent Cuban diplomat Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez dies





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (MINREX) announced today the death of Ambassador Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez, who was serving as General Director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law in the institution.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, in his Twitter account, expressed his deep sorrow for the loss of Ambassador Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez and stated that his example will guide the work of Cuba's diplomatic workers.



Born in 1964, Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez graduated from the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations.



He also fulfilled an internationalist mission in Angola, as an officer of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.



He served as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, and to the United Nations in New York.