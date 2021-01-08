Cuba pays homage to renowned French scientist on anniversary of his birth





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) Cuban scientific personalities and the French embassy in this capital city paid homage today, on the 118th anniversary of his birth, to the renowned French scientist André Marcel Voisin (1903-1964), described by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro as an apostle of man's health, for his transcendental work.



Giraldo Jesús Martin, researcher and professor of the ¨Indio Hatuey¨ Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages in the province of Matanzas, delivered the eulogy in remembrance of the French scholar.



The speaker referred to Voisin's postulates and career, as well as to his remarkable contributions to the development of Cuban agricultural and livestock production, including the application in the country of the rotating grazing system, based on the rational use of pastures and forages.

He pointed out that the thinking of great men such as Fidel Castro and Voisin, who had the opportunity to work together, should guide this nation in the pursuit of food self-sufficiency and nutrition education.



Eric Amblard, chargé d'affaires of the French mission in Havana, recalled that Voisin's connection with this territory emerged quickly and strongly when the top leader of the Cuban Revolution invited him to give a series of lectures in Havana on December 3, 1964.



56 years after the death of the expert in animal nutrition, Amblard expressed his satisfaction for the active collaboration in that sector between both peoples, as it is shown by the implementation of a French-funded project in several Cuban universities regarding soil management using autochthonous bacteria.



He also cited the legacy of the prestigious Cuban historian Eusebio Leal Spengler, who accompanied this commemoration until his death last year and carried out the restoration of Voisin's tomb.



Adianez Taboada, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; Luis Velázquez, President of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, and other officials and specialists also attended the ceremony.