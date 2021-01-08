Cuba endorses commitment with Non-Aligned Movement





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, endorsed his country´s commitment to multilateralism within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).



In a message posted on his Twitter account, Rodriguez acknowledged the organization's condemnation of the coercive measures that hamper the effective fight against Covid-19 in Cuba.

He also highlighted NAM's promotion of international cooperation and solidarity.

Last October, the Cuban FM championed, at the heart of this group, the legitimate right of its member nations to development, limited by the imposition of unilateral coercive measures.

These sanctions are been imposed when the global economic situation is critical and worsened by the devastating effects of Covid-19, which hits underdeveloped countries the most, he said at a ministerial meeting of the bloc, convened by the United Nations to be held virtually.

The NAM, main political mechanism of dialogue for southern countries, should take on a decisive role in the defense of our people's demands, he stressed.

Sixty-five years after adopting the Bandung Principles, which are origin to the bloc, they are still valid and very relevant amid an ever dangerous international scenario, the minister asserted.

The NAM, founded in 1961, is made up of most countries and those members of the United Nations.