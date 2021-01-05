Caravan in support of the Revolution tours Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) The new edition of the historic Freedom Caravan advances from eastern Cuba to Havana in support of the continuity of the revolutionary process initiated on the Caribbean island 62 years ago.



This undertaking evokes the route of more than a thousand kilometers followed from January 2 to 8, 1959 by the Rebel Army led by Fidel Castro, to confirm to the people the victory over the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-59) and to announce the beginning of a new stage of transformations.

The convoy, this time made up of representatives of the new generations along with veteran combatants, began on January 2 from the 26 de Julio School, formerly Moncada Garrison, a military stronghold of the tyranny in Santiago de Cuba, and toured the also eastern city of Bayamo.

On the previous day, the members of the caravan reportedly arrived in the city of Holguín, where they were greeted by local authorities, leaders of the provincial Communist Party and of mass organizations, who inaugurated works of social interest.

It is expected that next January 8 the caravans will travel through several neighborhoods of Havana until they reach the former military camp of Columbia, today's Ciudad Escolar Libertad, in remembrance of the historic event that had as its culmination the speech given by Fidel Castro at that site:

'Tyranny has been overthrown. The joy is immense. And yet, there is still much to be done. We do not deceive ourselves into believing that everything will be easy from now on; perhaps everything will be more difficult from now on,' Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban revolution, said on that occasion.

According to the caravan's organizers, this time each stage of the journey is limited until the departure from the cities, in compliance with the health measures implemented to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.