Hard work will allow us curtail the pandemic, says Diaz-Canel





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel made a call to all people dealing with the pandemic of the new coronavirus to step up their efforts in the contention and prevention works, after a dangerous spike of cases in the island.



Just in December, 3,775 people were confirmed in Cuba with COVID-19. This figure, the highest for a month since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, constitutes a sample that the risks of the disease continue latent and it is mainly associated to the contagions from the arrival of travelers, which grants a different epidemiological complexity to the ones that have been lived so far in the national territory.



Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said that if Cubans work well, as they know how to do, in this month they can notably lower the number of active cases, cut the transmission that Cuba has had, and return to levels of contagion like those of another moment.

Given this new context that the nation is experiencing, he insisted on the need to do new things, because the situation is different, therefore, Cubans must see what other actions can be done differently, to seek results more quickly.



"It is very important that we overcome this situation," said the president after reflecting on the figures of contagion that have been setting the trend in recent days and that this Monday had the greatest reports since the first cases were diagnosed last March: 316 were confirmed patients and 1,738 patients who remained in hospital institutions.



At a time when the greatest complexity is associated to the families that have received travelers from abroad, President Diaz-Canel reflected on the health risks for the elderly, or with complications from other diseases, that have been transmitted; and the priority with which to work to achieve a more effective response to the decrease in travel in order to decrease, as quickly as possible, the number of active patients.



It remains imperative at this stage to keep attention on issues that also define the success of the confrontation with COVID-19. Among them, the President highlighted the attention to vulnerable individuals and families; the treatment of convalescents so that they have a better quality of life; the agile work in the information to travelers about the results of the PCR; the strengthening of the performance of the intensive care units; and the continued progress in the development of our vaccines, which is what will give Cuba the security to overcome all this.