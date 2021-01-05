Cuba denounces U.S. political aggression





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced Monday on Twitter the political aggression of the United States against Cuba, in order to punish and cause suffering to the population.



Rodriguez Parrilla said that the actions against his country have tightened in the last four years, particularly since Mike Pompeo became Secretary of State.



In this respect, the US Director General of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, pointed out that the outgoing Secretary of State seems determined to pay debts before leaving his current post and confirms the moral slackness and corrupt nature of the foreign policy conducted by him.



On January 1st, Pompeo announced the inclusion of Banco Financiero Internacional S.A. in the "black list" of companies with which Americans are forbidden to carry out transactions.



The measure is part of an escalation of pressure, to which is added the possible inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel recently referred to as unilateral, absurd, hypocritical and unjust.