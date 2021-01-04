Cuban President welcomes doctors who faced COVID-19 in Kuwait





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Doctors who faced the COVID-19 in Kuwait return to Cuba Welcome to the Homeland. #CubaSalvaVidas #CubaViva, wrote on Twitter Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba.



In this tweet, the president posted a report published by Juventud Rebelde newspaper, which highlights that a hundred members of the Henry Reeve internationalist medical brigade returned to Cuba on Sunday after seven months of collaboration with Kuwait's health personnel in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cuban specialists worked in eight public hospitals, (HospitalAl Jaber, Adan, Mubarach, Ibn Sina, Farwaniya, Jahra, Amiri and the Field Hospital), where they attended 33,753 patients and performed 374,680 nursing procedures.



According to a dispatch from the Prensa Latina news agency, the Cuban health personnel also worked in the emergency services, in the intensive care units they assisted 30 patients per day and also joined the PCR sample taking.



The brigade arrived in Kuwait on June 5, 2020 and was made up of 298 collaborators (198 nurses, three English teachers, 96 doctors, an administrator and a Brigade Chief), according to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.