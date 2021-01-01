Cuba will pay tribute the nation's Founding Fathers on anniversary of Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 1 (ACN) The people of the Santiago de Cuba city will pay a special tribute today to the nation's Founding Fathers, architects of the Cuban Revolution on its 62nd anniversary, whose remains rest in this city's Santa Ifigenia Heritage Cemetery.



As is traditional at the beginning of each year, flowers will be laid before the Monument to the National Hero José Martí, on the stone that holds the ashes of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro and the pantheons of the Father of the Nation Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, and Mariana Grajales, Mother of all Cubans.



The main authorities of the Cuban Communist Party and the government in the province of Santiago de Cuba will participate in the tribute, together with combatants of the Revolution, young people and a representation of members of the Unions and the people.



Today's ceremony was preceded by the traditional Flag Day on December 31st, at 12 p.m., although in a reduced composition by the Covid-19, it was a patriotic act in honor of the National Banner from Céspedes Park and in front of the old City Hall, from where Fidel proclaimed the triumph of January 1st, 1959.