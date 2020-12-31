MEPs greet the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) Javier Moreno Sanchez, president of the group of friendship and solidarity with Cuba in the European parliament, praised Cuba's solidarity work in the confrontation with the COVID-19 and expressed his support for the nomination of the Henry Reeve International Contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize.



The National Assembly of People's Power posted on twitter today that Moreno Sanchez also sent a message of congratulations to the Caribbean nation for the new anniversary of the Revolution, and advocated for the end of the US blockade and the elimination of the Helms-Burton Act, which considerably affect the Cuban people and slow down the country's development.



The group of friendship and solidarity with Cuba in the European parliament was created in February this year in Brussels, Belgium, and since its founding meeting its members have reaffirmed their interest in rapprochement with the Caribbean nation, in a scenario marked by an escalation in the hostility of the US government, with its economic, commercial and financial blockade.