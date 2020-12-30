Cuban FM highlights permanent rapprochement of Cuba and its emigration





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) In a year of challenges, Cuba has deepened its relationship with its nationals abroad, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote today on Twitter.



The head of Cuban diplomacy pointed out that Cuba has developed different activities that approach it to its emigration, underlining among them six meetings of high-level delegations with Cubans abroad.



Rodriguez Parrilla also mentioned other activities carried out during 2020, such as the 4th Regional Meeting of Cuban Living in Latin America and the Caribbean and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual Regional Meeting of Cubans living in Europe against the Blockade.



According to Ernesto Soberon, director general of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad (DACCRE by its Spanish acronym), there are approximately 1,485,618 Cuban citizens living abroad, excluding their descendants.



In an interview with the Cuban newspaper Juventud Rebelde, Soberon explained that there are 166 associations of Cubans living abroad in 79 countries, who have fluid and stable ties with their embassies and consulates.