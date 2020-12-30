Cuba to implement new format for the Children's ID Card





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Interior's (MININT) Department of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners reported that a new format for the Minor's ID Card, an identity document for Cuban citizens under 16 years of age, will soon be issued in the country.



In a computer statement, MININT details that the new design is similar to the identity document of the adults, in a polycarbonate card format and with the same information.



About the photograph, it explains that it will be registered optionally from five years old, and with compulsory character since the age of 12.



The identity card for minors will have the word Minor reflected in the space assigned for the holder's signature, a distinctive feature of the one issued for adults, according to MININT.



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) The joint venture Habanos S.A., belonging to the Tabacuba business group, received today the Flag of Labor Achievement for its contributions to the country this year, despite the increasing restrictions of the U.S. blockade and the consequences of the pandemic.



Inocente Nunez, co-president of Habanos S.A. referred that it is a recognition to the effort developed in the new conditions, to the constant follow-up and to fulfill the commitments made with the clients, with the direction of the Ministry of Agriculture and with the people.



The executive highlighted that during these months exports and income were placed as a priority in contributing to the recovery strategy of the country's economy, and to that end the company redirected its resources and achieved the targets proposed.



The entity carried out a new applied export logistics, which ensured that the products reached the main markets by sea, he explained.



At the same time, the payment process made it possible for income to flow into the country on time and therefore to comply with the expected contributions, Nunez stressed.



The achievement of this condition has been possible thanks to the effort of the workers' collective, because their role has had a relevant repercussion in the economy and in Cuban society in times of pandemic, Nunez concluded.