Cuba will reduce entry of travelers from six nations due to COVID-19 cases increase





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (MINSAP) reported today the decision to reduce the entry of travelers from the United States, Mexico, Panama, Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, as of January 1, 2021, due to the increase of imported COVID-19 cases, associated mostly with Cuban citizens coming from those six nations.



The arrival of international travelers has generated an increase in imported cases of COVID-19 and their contacts with other people, representing 71.5% of the total cases detected in recent weeks, said MINSAP in official note.



The measure responds to the need to take a group of actions that make possible the reduction of cases of the disease in the country, for which, the authorities of the Cuba Civil Aeronautics readjust the necessary details with the airlines.



The note also assures that as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it, the frequency of flights will be gradually restored.



MINSAP reiterates that upon arrival in Cuba, the currently established health protocols will continue to be implemented, including carrying out a PCR test at the border and another five days after arrival for travelers who do not arrive in condition of tourists.



As part of the health protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19, Cuba recently announced that as of January 10, all travelers arriving in the Caribbean island must show a negative PCR carried out, at most, 72 hours before by certified laboratories of the countries of origin.



From December 22-26, 431 out of the 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuba were registered with a source of infection abroad.