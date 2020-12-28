Cuban President recognizes Urban, Suburban and Family Farming Program





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel recognized the Urban, Suburban and Family Farming Program, which marked on Sunday its 33rd anniversary with remarkable results.



An important program supported by hard-working and self-sacrificing Cubans who deserve our recognition #CubaViva #SomosCuba, the president wrote in his Twitter account.



Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture Program, created and promoted by the Army General. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad, commented Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba also in Twitter.



General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, also recognized the contribution of the workers of organoponics to food sovereignty and to the feeding of the country, on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of their creation.



At the national event for the anniversary, held at the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) Granja Boyeros, belonging to the Empresa Agropecuaria Metropolitana de La Habana, Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, read out Raul's message, who sent his congratulations to all the members, founders and producers involved in this task.



According to information from the Cuban News Agency, he stressed that in the times the country is living, it is even more urgent to deploy its potential to achieve food sovereignty, in which the program has a high share of responsibility.



Elizabeth Peñas Turruellas, director of the Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture Program, said that in order to fulfill the task of the organoponics indicated by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, the starting point was the maximum of producing food on the existing base and the possible creation.



The main results of this program are its contribution to food sovereignty, the introduction of valid experiences and varieties of crops and animal breeds, and the creation of seed farms that ensure the continuity of the sowings.